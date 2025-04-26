Left Menu

Gujarat Man Arrested for Threatening Gautam Gambhir Amid Terror Attack Aftermath

A 21-year-old engineering student from Gujarat, Jigneshsinh Parmar, was arrested for sending a threatening email to cricketer Gautam Gambhir. The arrest follows a terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. Authorities are addressing security issues as India withdraws military advisors from Pakistan.

Updated: 26-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:42 IST
The arrest of a 21-year-old engineering student from Gujarat, Jigneshsinh Parmar, has brought the spotlight on an unsettling email threat sent to former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. The email, sent on the same day as a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, has prompted a comprehensive police investigation, delving into the suspect's background and mental health status as detailed by his family.

Gambhir, who has been a target of previous threats, took immediate action by reaching out to Delhi Police for protection, filing a formal complaint to ensure the safety of his family. The threatening emails, bearing the message 'IKillU,' coincided with an attack that claimed 26 lives, marking a grim echo of past terror incidents in the region.

In response to the escalating tensions, India has withdrawn its Defence, Navy, and Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, a decision reflecting mounting diplomatic and security concerns. The move coincides with the Cabinet Committee on Security's briefing on the Pahalgam attack, underlining India's strategic recalibrations following the assault's cross-border implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

