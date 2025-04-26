CBIC Strengthens Workforce with 6,677 New Appointments at Rozgar Mela

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) demonstrated its commitment to fortifying the government's workforce by issuing 6,677 appointment letters during the 15th Rozgar Mela. Out of these, 1,805 letters were handed over in person at various locations, while 4,872 were dispatched virtually.

This nation-wide event, held at 47 different venues, facilitated large-scale recruitment across various central ministries and departments, all connected via video conferencing during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address. CBIC has historically issued around 18,000 appointment letters in previous editions, making up nearly 40% of its workforce.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of youth in nation-building, linking government initiatives like Skill India and Digital India to increased employment opportunities. He urged new recruits to adopt the mantra 'Nagarik Parmo Dharma' as a guiding principle. Union ministers participated in handing appointment letters to select candidates, marking another step towards strengthening India's government structure.

