European Media Shake-Up: Banijay Eyes ITV Takeover

French media giant Banijay Group is considering a takeover bid for ITV, aiming to unify two major European TV production companies. Simultaneously, an Octopus Group-backed company plans a virtual SIM entry into the UK mobile market. Moreover, Grenfell Tower's fridge maker faces scrutiny over safety lapses.

France's influential media company, Banijay Group, is reportedly plotting a takeover attempt for ITV, potentially uniting two of Europe's largest television production entities. Such a merger could significantly reshape the landscape of the European TV production industry.

In parallel moves, a company financially supported by the multibillion-pound Octopus Group is eyeing a stake in the UK mobile market. The firm plans to introduce virtual SIM-only contracts aimed at both businesses and individual consumers, setting the stage to compete with long-standing industry players like BT-owned EE and Virgin Media O2.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer of the Hotpoint fridge-freezer linked to the tragic Grenfell Tower fire is under fire. The Kensington and Chelsea council allege that the company failed to conduct adequate safety checks prior to the fire, which devastated the apartment complex in London. The equipment's compliance with safety regulations is now under intense scrutiny.

