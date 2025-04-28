Left Menu

Dilip Ghosh Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Criticizes Pakistan's Stance

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, underscoring India's commitment to peace. He criticized Pakistani leaders' remarks, highlighting their history of futile statements. Ghosh emphasized India's stance against terrorism under PM Modi's leadership, urging action instead of dialogue with Pakistan due to treaty violations.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh has strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which tragically resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Ghosh reiterated India's core values of peace and non-violence, drawing inspiration from figures like Mahatma Gandhi. He emphasized that India will not tolerate terrorism.

The Pahalgam incident on April 22 has reverberated across both national and global communities, prompting widespread calls for justice. In a staunch response, Ghosh criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's aggressive statements regarding the Indus water treaty. He dismissed these remarks as ineffective due to Pakistan's history of futile rhetoric.

Reacting to statements by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ghosh accused Pakistan of consistently violating agreements with India. He stated that it is too late for further dialogue, urging decisive action against any aggression. Ghosh's comments reflect growing frustration with Pakistan's approach to diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

