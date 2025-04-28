Strengthening Ties: Japan and Vietnam Unite for Economic Growth

Japan and Vietnam have announced plans to boost bilateral trade and adhere to global free trade rules amid rising tensions over potential U.S. tariffs. Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba visited Hanoi for talks with Vietnamese leaders, emphasizing the importance of maintaining international economic stability.

Ishiba's first visit to Vietnam, followed by a trip to the Philippines, highlights ongoing high-level dialogues in East Asia as the region faces increased uncertainty from U.S. trade policies. Vietnam has recently hosted several notable international figures, reflecting its critical role in regional economic dynamics.

During the meetings, Ishiba and Vietnamese Prime Minister Chinh committed to cooperative efforts that support a rules-based international order. They discussed several agreements, including collaborations in energy transition and semiconductor research, though detailed terms were not disclosed.

