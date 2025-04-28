Plus500 Ltd Surges with 13% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025
Plus500 Ltd has announced a 13% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, reaching $205.8 million, along with a 23% rise in EBITDA to $93.8 million. The company also projects that its FY 2025 results will surpass market expectations, with annualized revenue from its non-OTC business expected to hit approximately $100 million.
This update positions Plus500 Ltd as a resilient player in the industry, with strong performance figures highlighting its expansive operational capacity and market traction.
