Left Menu

Plus500 Ltd Surges with 13% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

Plus500 Ltd has announced a 13% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, reaching $205.8 million, along with a 23% rise in EBITDA to $93.8 million. The company also projects that its FY 2025 results will surpass market expectations, with annualized revenue from its non-OTC business expected to hit approximately $100 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:57 IST
Plus500 Ltd Surges with 13% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In its latest trading update, Plus500 Ltd reported a significant 13% increase in Q1 2025 revenue, totaling $205.8 million. The financial services firm also saw a 23% rise in its EBITDA, marking $93.8 million for the quarter.

Plus500 is optimistic about the fiscal year, with expectations to outshine market predictions. The firm anticipates its annualized revenue from non-OTC business to reach about $100 million for FY 2025, indicating a solid growth trajectory.

This update positions Plus500 Ltd as a resilient player in the industry, with strong performance figures highlighting its expansive operational capacity and market traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025