Plus500 Ltd Surges with 13% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

In its latest trading update, Plus500 Ltd reported a significant 13% increase in Q1 2025 revenue, totaling $205.8 million. The financial services firm also saw a 23% rise in its EBITDA, marking $93.8 million for the quarter.

Plus500 is optimistic about the fiscal year, with expectations to outshine market predictions. The firm anticipates its annualized revenue from non-OTC business to reach about $100 million for FY 2025, indicating a solid growth trajectory.

This update positions Plus500 Ltd as a resilient player in the industry, with strong performance figures highlighting its expansive operational capacity and market traction.

(With inputs from agencies.)