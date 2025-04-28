Left Menu

J&K Politicians Call for Justice, Resentment Against Violent Attack Grows

Following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, PDP's Waheed Para emphasized justice over dialogue with Pakistan. Widespread condemnation and calls for justice have surfaced, as J&K's legislative assembly prepares to address the attack amid increased tension and political discourse on cross-border terrorism.

J&K Politicians Call for Justice, Resentment Against Violent Attack Grows
People's Democratic Party MLA Waheed Para. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Waheed Para, a member of the People's Democratic Party, has underscored the need for justice rather than dialogue with Pakistan. His remarks precede a special session of the J&K legislative assembly aimed at addressing the recent violence.

Para condemned the attack as a divisive act intended to create communal tensions in Kashmir. He expressed that the outrage witnessed was reminiscent of reactions not seen for three decades. 'There is a profound dissent against this violence,' Para stated, reflecting a burgeoning resentment among Kashmiris towards such acts.

Additionally, BJP leader Shagun Parihar criticized Pakistan's politics, suggesting it focuses on targeting specific communities within India. She stressed Prime Minister Modi's capability to respond decisively. Furthermore, J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary introduced a resolution condemning the attack, which is one of the deadliest since Pulwama in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

