India Takes Firm Stand Against Terrorism, Revokes Pakistani Visas

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri criticized Pakistan for its use of terrorism as state policy. He assured strong government action and highlighted recent visa revocations following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. The minister also participated in distributing Ayushman Bharat cards to senior citizens in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:37 IST
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blunt address, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Pakistan for perpetuating terrorism as a tool of statecraft. Speaking to the media, Puri accused Pakistan of routinely employing terror tactics, asserting that previous Indian governments showed short-lived outrage without substantial action.

Puri dismissed recent statements from Pakistan, calling them 'stupid' and advised mental health scrutiny for those responsible. He assured the public of resolute government measures, emphasizing a shift from past compromises and promising severe consequences for Pakistan's provocations.

The Indian government recently annulled most visa categories for Pakistani citizens, a retaliatory move following a catastrophic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. In other developments, Puri, alongside Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, distributed Ayushman Bharat cards, providing healthcare benefits to senior citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

