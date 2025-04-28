Left Menu

Congress Stages 'Save the Constitution' Rally Amid Political Tensions

Congress holds 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Jaipur, led by President Malikarjun Kharge. Former CM Ashok Gehlot criticizes constitutional threats and defends Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case. The rally aims to counter corruption and unify against terrorism, emphasizing defense of constitutional values.

28-04-2025
Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Jaipur witnessed a significant political event on Monday with Congress launching its 'Samvidhan Bachao' or 'Save the Constitution' rally. The event, headlined by Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, aims to highlight threats to constitutional integrity.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot articulated concerns about forces undermining the constitution's sanctity. He stressed that the nationwide rallies, spanning from April 25 to 30, seek to alert citizens about these threats. On the contentious National Herald case, Gehlot defended Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, denouncing the Enforcement Directorate's charges and vowing to challenge authorities who overstep their bounds.

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also asserted the rally's mission of defending both the constitution and the country. With recent terror strife in Pahalgam, Randhawa called for unity against Pakistan's activities, urging a strong governmental response. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Govind Singh Dotasara emphasized the rally's stance against corruption and fascism, asserting a call for nationwide adherence to democratic ideals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

