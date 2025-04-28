Cycling Surge Transforms London's Financial Hub

Cycling in the City of London has seen a significant rise, with figures surpassing a 50% increase in just two years, data reveals. Aided by the introduction of new cycle paths and the convenience of dockless bikes, cyclists now make up a substantial portion of daily commuters in the area.

As of October 2024, an impressive 139,000 individuals cycle daily in the Square Mile, up from 89,000 in 2022, as reported by the City of London Corporation. This increase not only signifies a lifestyle shift but also reflects an improvement in air quality, as motor vehicle use declines.

The shift has been supported by strategic measures like the Ultra Low Emission Zone and a longstanding congestion charge. These efforts, combined with the popularity of dockless hire schemes such as Lime and Forest bikes, have cultivated a cycling-friendly environment in contrast to the wider central London area, which saw a 12% increase since 2023.

