Karnataka High Court Quashes FIR Against Infosys Co-Founder, Cites Abuse of Law

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed an FIR against Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan and others, determining the complaint was an "abuse of the process of law." Justice Hemant Chandangoudar, in his April 16 decision, described the allegations as a "vexatious attempt to harass the petitioners." The court has granted the petitioners the option to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against complainant D Sanna Durgappa.

The FIR stemmed from Durgappa, a former IISc faculty member who was terminated in 2014 after an internal investigation into sexual harassment accusations. His termination was later adjusted to a resignation following a High Court challenge in 2015, during which Durgappa pledged to withdraw all related complaints. Despite this agreement, he subsequently filed two additional FIRs, both dismissed by the court in 2022 and 2023. The present FIR mirrored earlier allegations and was considered an abuse of judicial processes. Kris Gopalakrishnan expressed gratitude for the judgement, affirming his trust in the justice system.

The court highlighted that the allegations did not constitute an offense under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and noted the issue was civil but misrepresented as criminal. Additionally, the court has authorized Kris Gopalakrishnan and fellow petitioners to seek approval from the Advocate General to initiate criminal contempt actions against Durgappa.

(With inputs from agencies.)