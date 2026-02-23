Kim Jong Un Reelected: Party Affirms Nuclear Ambitions Amid Leadership Changes

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been reelected as the general secretary of the ruling Workers' Party, according to state media reports. Delegates praised him for enhancing the country's nuclear capabilities and international standing.

The announcement was made at the party congress, where Kim is also expected to reveal his strategic vision for the next five years. It includes accelerating nuclear programs to counterbalance regional adversaries and the United States, alongside a generational overhaul in his leadership circle.

Kim's foreign strategy involves tighter connections with Russia and China, moving away from stalled diplomacy with South Korea and the U.S. The party credited Kim with enhancing national pride and fortifying a military equipped to confront various threats.