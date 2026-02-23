Left Menu

ConfirmTkt launches a limited-time cashback offer for summer train travelers in India, providing 1% cashback with no upper limit. The offer, valid until 31 May 2026, encourages families, students, and vacationers to save on their journeys. With seamless redemption and tech-driven features, ConfirmTkt enhances travel value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-02-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 11:13 IST
Unlock Unlimited Travel Rewards with ConfirmTkt's Summer Cashback Offer!

ConfirmTkt, part of the ixigo Group and a major force in India's online train ticketing landscape, unveils an enticing cashback initiative aimed at summer travelers. Starting today, the platform is offering 1% cashback on ticket purchases, effective until 31 May 2026, with users able to accumulate this unlimited offering directly into their ConfirmTkt Wallet.

Designed to ease the financial burden of summer travel, the offer benefits families, students, and vacationers, allowing them to maximize their travel spend. The cashback can be easily redeemed within 90 days, seamlessly integrating into subsequent bookings. This no-caps cashback proposition aligns with ConfirmTkt's mission to enhance user satisfaction by combining technological precision and user-friendly processes.

With features like high-accuracy waitlist predictions, live train status updates, and food delivery options, ConfirmTkt not only simplifies booking but enriches the overall travel experience. By keeping user needs at the forefront, the platform facilitates a smarter, value-filled journey, underscoring its leadership in the travel utility sphere.

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

