India and France Seal Mega Rafale Deal for Indian Navy
India and France have signed an agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale naval fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The deal includes a domestic production facility and technology transfer to integrate indigenous weapons. Deliveries are set to complete by 2030, enhancing India’s maritime air power.
In a significant boost to its naval capabilities, India has inked an intergovernmental agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale naval fighter jets. The agreement, worth approximately Rs 64,000 crore, was finalized on Monday for the Indian Navy.
The deal encompasses the establishment of a production facility for Rafale fuselage and comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities in India. This initiative is expected to facilitate the transfer of technology for integrating indigenous weapons, though further details were not disclosed.
Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled to complete by 2030, with training for the crew in both France and India. This procurement, following clearance by the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a pivotal step in significantly enhancing India's maritime operational capabilities.
