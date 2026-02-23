Indian Navy to Commission ASW Craft Anjadip on 27 Feb

The Indian Navy will commission Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project, at Chennai Port on 27 February 2026. The ceremony will be presided over by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, marking another milestone in India’s push for indigenised naval capability under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The warship will join the Eastern Naval Command and is set to significantly enhance India’s coastal anti-submarine warfare readiness.

Indigenous “Dolphin Hunter” for Littoral Warfare

Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Anjadip represents a major achievement in indigenous warship design and construction. The ASW-SWC project is a key component of India’s strategy to strengthen shallow-water defence against submarine threats in the littoral zone — the critical coastal belt that forms the frontline of maritime security.

Engineered as a specialised “Dolphin Hunter,” the vessel is optimised for the detection, tracking and neutralisation of enemy submarines operating in shallow and coastal waters.

Advanced ASW Weapons and Sensors

The 77-metre-long warship is equipped with a suite of indigenous, state-of-the-art ASW systems, including:

Hull Mounted Sonar (HMS) ‘Abhay’

Lightweight Torpedoes

Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Rockets

The integration of indigenous sensors and weapons underscores India’s growing self-reliance in high-technology naval systems.

In addition to its primary ASW role, Anjadip is capable of:

Coastal surveillance

Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO)

Search and Rescue (SAR) missions

High-Speed Water-Jet Propulsion

A standout feature of Anjadip is its advanced water-jet propulsion system, enabling the vessel to achieve speeds of up to 25 knots. The system enhances manoeuvrability in shallow waters and allows rapid response to emerging maritime threats.

Designed specifically for coastal and near-shore operations, the platform is tailored to counter submarine incursions and safeguard sea lines of communication.

Strengthening Eastern Seaboard Security

Named after the historically significant Anjadip Island off the coast of Karwar, the vessel symbolises India’s maritime heritage while reinforcing modern defence capability.

Once inducted, Anjadip will strengthen naval presence along India’s eastern seaboard, including the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas — regions vital to commercial shipping lanes and strategic maritime infrastructure.

Advancing the ‘Builder’s Navy’ Vision

The commissioning reflects the Indian Navy’s transformation into a “Builder’s Navy,” with a strong emphasis on domestic shipbuilding, indigenous design and localised defence manufacturing.

With eight ASW-SWC vessels planned under the project, the induction of Anjadip marks another step toward enhancing India’s layered maritime defence architecture and ensuring robust protection of its vast coastline and maritime interests.