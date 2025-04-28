Minister Reddy Blasts BJP Over Controversial Railway Dress Code Policy

Karnataka Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, criticizing its inaction regarding the Central Government's railway dress code policy. This policy prohibits the wearing of religious symbols such as Janiwar and Mangalya during examinations.

In a press statement, Reddy questioned whether BJP leaders would criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for the issue, which the Vishwa Hindu Parishad has already condemned. He highlighted the Congress government's different stance under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and denounced the BJP for politicizing religious matters.

Reddy recalled a previous incident wherein invigilators removed Janiwar from a student during the CET exam, pointing out that the Congress government was not responsible for implementing central rules applicable across the nation. He accused BJP leaders of falsely claiming the Congress government was anti-Hindu.

The minister accused the BJP of spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary political controversies, blaming Congress whenever religious dress code issues arose. He criticized the central government's directive under Modi prohibiting religious symbols during railway exams, highlighting it as a contradiction to BJP's support for women's rights.

Reddy's statement underscores a deep political divide with the BJP accused of leveraging religion for political gain and Congress defending individual rights in Karnataka. He asserted the public is beginning to see through BJP's alleged political games.

(With inputs from agencies.)