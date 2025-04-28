Left Menu

Punjab's Agricultural Renaissance: Boosting PAU with New Grants

Punjab's Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a capital grant of Rs 40 crore to enhance Punjab Agricultural University's infrastructure. Recent investments include a Rs 20 crore grant, a new agro processing complex, and development projects like a gene bank. These initiatives aim to boost rural entrepreneurship and smart agriculture.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to fortify infrastructural and research capabilities, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has unveiled a Rs 40 crore capital grant for Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). This initiative follows a prior Rs 20 crore grant for the 2024-25 period, underlining the state's commitment to advancing agricultural research.

The minister inaugurated a sophisticated agro processing complex, signaling PAU's leap towards empowering rural youth in agriculture entrepreneurship. Alongside, projects like a plant acclimatisation facility and a gene bank were greenlit, aiming to enhance farmers' access to high-quality planting materials via commercial tissue culture methods.

Furthermore, ongoing projects funded by previous grants, such as library upgrades and sports infrastructure enhancement, underscore PAU's roadmap to position Punjab as a frontrunner in digital and smart agriculture. Vice-Chancellor Dr. Satbir Singh Gosal lauded the funding, emphasizing its critical role in boosting the university's educational and research endeavors to benefit the agricultural community.

