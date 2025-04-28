Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Champions School Management Committees for Enhanced Village Education
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel emphasized the pivotal role of School Management Committees (SMCs) in advancing education in village schools. He conducted a video conference with SMC members, discussing education, health, and security enhancements. Patel advocated for active SMC involvement and frequent meetings to foster a developed Gujarat and India.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored the crucial role of School Management Committees (SMCs) in enhancing value-based education, aligning it with global standards. In a digitally convened meeting with over 4.25 lakh SMC members, Patel highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's prioritization of education, health, and security even in remote areas.
Participating in a significant video conference from Gandhinagar, Patel engaged members from government, primary, and secondary schools across Gujarat. Alongside Education Minister Kuber Dindor and State Minister for Education Praful Pansheriya, Patel gathered feedback and proposals from SMCs to further elevate educational standards in village schools.
Patel urged SMC members to hold regular meetings, thoroughly evaluate school facilities, assess student attendance, and make informed recommendations for improvements. Stressing education as the foundation of development, he advocated for implementing Prime Minister Modi's nine resolutions to foster a 'Viksit Gujarat' and a 'Viksit Bharat'.
