Left Menu

Central Bank of India Posts Robust Profit Surge Amidst Declining Bad Loans

The Central Bank of India reported a 28% rise in net profit for the March quarter of FY25, largely due to a reduction in bad loans. The bank's total income grew significantly, but Net Interest Income saw a decline. Improved asset quality and a strong capital adequacy ratio were notable highlights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:42 IST
Central Bank of India Posts Robust Profit Surge Amidst Declining Bad Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bank of India, a key player in India's financial sector, announced a 28% increase in net profit for the March quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 1,034 crore, aided by a reduction in bad loans.

With total income rising to Rs 10,433 crore, the lender showed significant growth compared to the year-ago period when it reported a profit of Rs 807 crore. However, a decline in Net Interest Income to Rs 3,399 crore was noted.

The bank's asset quality improved, with gross Non-Performing Assets moderating to 3.18%, and capital adequacy ratio increased to 17.02%. Plans include raising Rs 5,000 crore for FY26. The board recommended a dividend of 18 paise per equity share for FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025