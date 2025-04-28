Left Menu

CSB Bank's Profit Surges Despite Rising NPAs

CSB Bank reported a 26% rise in net profit for Q4 2025, totaling Rs 190 crore, compared to Rs 151 crore the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 1,362 crore. However, asset quality slightly declined with an increase in NPAs, prompting higher provisions and contingencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:43 IST
CSB Bank's Profit Surges Despite Rising NPAs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Private sector lender CSB Bank posted a robust 26% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, compared to Rs 151 crore in the same period last year, according to the bank's latest regulatory filing.

The Kerala-based institution saw its total income rise sharply to Rs 1,362 crore, up from Rs 991 crore a year ago. Despite the impressive financial performance, the bank faced a slight deterioration in asset quality.

Gross non-performing assets climbed to 1.57% of gross advances by the end of March 2025, up from 1.47% the previous year. This uptick led to a notable increase in provisions and contingencies, which rose to Rs 60 crore compared to Rs 22 crore a year earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025