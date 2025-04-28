CSB Bank's Profit Surges Despite Rising NPAs
CSB Bank reported a 26% rise in net profit for Q4 2025, totaling Rs 190 crore, compared to Rs 151 crore the previous year. Total income increased to Rs 1,362 crore. However, asset quality slightly declined with an increase in NPAs, prompting higher provisions and contingencies.
Private sector lender CSB Bank posted a robust 26% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 190 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, compared to Rs 151 crore in the same period last year, according to the bank's latest regulatory filing.
The Kerala-based institution saw its total income rise sharply to Rs 1,362 crore, up from Rs 991 crore a year ago. Despite the impressive financial performance, the bank faced a slight deterioration in asset quality.
Gross non-performing assets climbed to 1.57% of gross advances by the end of March 2025, up from 1.47% the previous year. This uptick led to a notable increase in provisions and contingencies, which rose to Rs 60 crore compared to Rs 22 crore a year earlier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
