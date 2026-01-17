Left Menu

ICICI Bank's Mixed Quarter: Profits Dip Amid Regulatory Provisions

ICICI Bank's consolidated profit for the December quarter declined by 2.68% to Rs 12,537.98 crore due to a Rs 1,283-crore provision for misclassified agricultural loans as priority sector advances. Meanwhile, Managing Director Sandeep Bakhshi's term was extended by two years. Non-interest income rose, and asset quality improved slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:37 IST
ICICI Bank's Mixed Quarter: Profits Dip Amid Regulatory Provisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ICICI Bank has reported a 2.68% decline in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, amounting to Rs 12,537.98 crore. This downturn is largely attributed to an RBI-mandated Rs 1,283-crore provision for agricultural loans that were incorrectly classified as priority sector advances.

In a noteworthy development, the bank announced a two-year extension for its Managing Director and Chief Executive, Sandeep Bakhshi, deviating from the typical three-year extensions in the banking industry. Executive Director Sandeep Batra explained that the impact on profits was due to the RBI's requirement for an asset provision related to agricultural loans.

Despite the profit dip, ICICI Bank saw its core net interest income increase by 7.7% year-on-year, reaching Rs 21,932 crore. Loan growth climbed by 11.5%, while asset quality metrics showed slight improvement, with the gross non-performing assets ratio improving to 1.53% as of December 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026