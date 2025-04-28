Left Menu

Wall Street Inches Upward Amid Economic Anticipations

Wall Street's indexes opened slightly higher on Monday as investors prepared for a week filled with critical economic data and earnings reports from leading companies. Changes in U.S. trade policy also drew attention. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite saw modest gains at the opening.

Updated: 28-04-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:08 IST
Wall Street's major indexes saw a slight increase as trading began on Monday, with investors gearing up for a busy week rich in key economic data releases and financial results from prominent corporations. Concurrently, developments in U.S. trade policy continued to capture investor interest.

As the market opened, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 58.2 points, equivalent to a 0.15% increase, reaching a value of 40,171.74. The S&P 500 similarly rose, gaining 4.0 points or 0.07%, beginning the week at 5,529.22.

The Nasdaq Composite also experienced a modest uptick, rising by 8.0 points or 0.05%, opening at 17,390.928. Investors remain cautiously optimistic as they await further economic and corporate insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

