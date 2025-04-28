Left Menu

PM Modi to Spearhead Innovation at YUGM Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the YUGM Conclave in Delhi, a pivotal event promoting India's innovation. Key projects, jointly funded by the Wadhwani Foundation and government bodies, will be launched to foster academia-industry collaboration and accelerate research commercialization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:45 IST
PM Modi to Spearhead Innovation at YUGM Conclave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's innovation landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the YUGM Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi this Tuesday. This groundbreaking event aims to forge stronger ties among government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem.

The conclave, reflective of the Prime Minister's vision for a self-reliant and technologically advanced India, will witness the inception of pivotal initiatives backed by a collaborative investment of Rs 1,400 crore from the Wadhwani Foundation and governmental bodies. Notable projects include the establishment of Superhubs at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay and the launch of Wadhwani Innovation Network Centers at leading research institutions.

High-level Roundtables and Panel Discussions featuring top government and industry thought leaders will aim to expedite the translation of research into impactful innovations. The conclave sets the stage for initiatives like ANRF and AICTE Innovation while fostering a nationwide alignment toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025