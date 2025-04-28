PM Modi to Spearhead Innovation at YUGM Conclave

In a significant stride towards bolstering India's innovation landscape, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the YUGM Conclave at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi this Tuesday. This groundbreaking event aims to forge stronger ties among government, academia, industry, and the innovation ecosystem.

The conclave, reflective of the Prime Minister's vision for a self-reliant and technologically advanced India, will witness the inception of pivotal initiatives backed by a collaborative investment of Rs 1,400 crore from the Wadhwani Foundation and governmental bodies. Notable projects include the establishment of Superhubs at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay and the launch of Wadhwani Innovation Network Centers at leading research institutions.

High-level Roundtables and Panel Discussions featuring top government and industry thought leaders will aim to expedite the translation of research into impactful innovations. The conclave sets the stage for initiatives like ANRF and AICTE Innovation while fostering a nationwide alignment toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)