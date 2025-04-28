Stocks Stagnate Amid Tariff Talk Tensions

On Monday, Wall Street stocks experienced minimal movement as investors remained vigilant for progress in U.S.-China tariff negotiations amid a week packed with significant corporate earnings and economic data.

The tech sector's weakness hit the Nasdaq, while gold prices slipped in anticipation of possible trade developments. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that promising tariff proposals from major trading partners, including recent actions by China, indicated potential de-escalation of trade tensions.

Despite these developments, concerns about a potential global recession lingered. With first-quarter earnings reports from major tech companies like Microsoft and Meta Platforms on the horizon, investors are bracing for an eventful week packed with significant market indicators including U.S. GDP and employment data. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened as the international financial community awaited further trade developments.

