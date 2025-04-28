Left Menu

Delhi Resumes EWS Certificate Issuance Following Judicial Intervention

Delhi Government has restarted issuing EWS certificates after a temporary suspension due to distribution irregularities. The decision follows a High Court plea highlighting legal and constitutional concerns over the suspension. Authorities are instructed to maintain diligence and integrity in the process. Non-compliance will attract disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:58 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Delhi Government announced the resumption of issuing Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates after a brief suspension due to concerns over irregular distribution practices. The government emphasized the importance of fairness and integrity in the certification process, issuing a circular mandating authorities to adhere to stringent standards.

This development arises amid a plea in the High Court challenging the earlier suspension of EWS certificate issuance, with Justice Sachin Datta's bench allowing applicants to partake in recruitment processes. The bench permitted submission of certificates at a later stage, addressing the grievances of applicants like Aditya Shukla, an EWS category advocate applying for a government position.

Shukla, through Advocate Ashu Bidhuri, contended that the postponement of certificate issuance unfairly hindered eligible candidates from accessing reservation benefits in government recruitments. The suspension, not backed by statutory notification, was deemed a violation of constitutional guarantees and the principle of separation of powers. The petition seeks urgent judicial intervention to nullify the executive directive impeding the issuance of these certificates and urges timely provision of certificates under legal mandate.

Latest News

