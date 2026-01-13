Pune Crime Branch Visit: No Irregularities Found at NCP Campaign Office

Officials from the Crime Branch recently descended upon the Pune premises of DesignBoxed, a political campaign management company linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP. Their visit was triggered by reports of dubious activities, though no inappropriate findings emerged, police confirmed.

Validating the official presence during the municipal elections' final campaign phase, both Pawar and Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar authenticated the procedural visit to DesignBoxed's office. Managing Director Naresh Arora explained the inspecting team sought details of their operations and requested access to specific documents and contact numbers.

Pawar publicly assured that all requisite cooperation has been extended, underscoring the party's commitment to legal decorum. He discouraged speculation, urging judgments be based on verified truths. Commissioners echoed post-visit findings, noting the absence of incriminating activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)