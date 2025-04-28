Left Menu

India Post Launches 'Gyan Post' to Empower Learning Nationwide

'Gyan Post', a new initiative by India Post, aims to make educational books more affordable and accessible across India, especially in remote areas. Spearheaded by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia, the service underscores India's commitment to education as a foundation for a stronger future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:13 IST
Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia unveiled 'Gyan Post', a service to deliver educational, social, cultural, and religious books affordably across India. The initiative by India Post is a testament to the nation's dedication to enhancing education accessibility in all corners of the country.

The Ministry of Communications emphasized the program's core belief that learning materials should not be limited by geographic or economic barriers. 'Gyan Post' ensures that essential learning resources can reach even the most remote villages, fundamentally aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of connecting youth with educational sources.

Scindia highlighted the role of the postal department, boasting over 164,000 points of presence, in facilitating affordable connectivity for educational resources. 'Gyan Post' will allow for the affordable transport of educational books, reinforcing its role in alignment with India's new education policy. At an attractive starting rate, it enables the widespread distribution of non-commercial, educational materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

