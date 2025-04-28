India Post Launches 'Gyan Post' to Empower Learning Nationwide

Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia unveiled 'Gyan Post', a service to deliver educational, social, cultural, and religious books affordably across India. The initiative by India Post is a testament to the nation's dedication to enhancing education accessibility in all corners of the country.

The Ministry of Communications emphasized the program's core belief that learning materials should not be limited by geographic or economic barriers. 'Gyan Post' ensures that essential learning resources can reach even the most remote villages, fundamentally aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of connecting youth with educational sources.

Scindia highlighted the role of the postal department, boasting over 164,000 points of presence, in facilitating affordable connectivity for educational resources. 'Gyan Post' will allow for the affordable transport of educational books, reinforcing its role in alignment with India's new education policy. At an attractive starting rate, it enables the widespread distribution of non-commercial, educational materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)