Indian Armed Forces Witness Major Leadership Transitions

On May 1, the Indian Air Force will witness a leadership change as Air Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari assumes the role of Vice Chief, succeeding Air Marshal SP Dharkar who retires on April 30. Tiwari currently commands the South Western Air Command in Gandhinagar.

Areshuffle is also underway in the tri-services integrated Defence Staff, with Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit ready to step in as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee. Dixit will take over from Lt Gen JP Matthew, who is set to retire on April 30. His experience as a Mirage 2000 pilot and leader of the Central Air Command in Prayagraj makes him well-suited for the role.

Further north, the Indian Army's Northern Command will receive new leadership in Lt Gen Prateek Sharma. Sharma, serving as Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Strategy) during a pivotal time, will replace Lt Gen MV Suchendra Kumar post-retirement on April 30. Known for his operational engagement, Sharma's appointment comes soon after his visit to Srinagar with Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)