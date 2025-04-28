Cross-Border Medical Hope: Ayan's Plea Amid Diplomatic Tensions

A disabled Pakistani teenager has issued an earnest appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting intervention so that his mother can join him in Karachi. The teenager, Ayan, was sent back from India mid-treatment, following a directive after the recent Pahalgam incident.

Ayan's mother, who possesses an Indian passport, was not permitted to return to Pakistan with her son and the rest of the family, leading to a split in the household. Ayan and his family members were in India seeking medical treatment in New Delhi but were expelled amidst rising diplomatic tensions.

The incomplete treatment has left Ayan's family distressed, as he continues to suffer from the impacts of a police shooting last year. This incident is part of a wider pattern affecting many families in similar cross-border medical situations. A recent wave of forced departures has seen over 1,000 Indians and 800 Pakistanis returning home via the Wagah border.

