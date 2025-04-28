Left Menu

Rouse Avenue Court Grants Bail to CBI Prosecutor in Corruption Case

A CBI public prosecutor has been granted bail in a corruption case involving a Rs 35 lakh bribe demand. Despite opposition from CBI, the court considered health issues and lack of incriminating evidence in its decision. Anil Kumar Tanwar is out on bail after nearly three weeks in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:50 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development at the Rouse Avenue court on Monday, a CBI public prosecutor was granted regular bail amid corruption allegations. The prosecutor, Anil Kumar Tanwar, allegedly demanded a Rs 35 lakh bribe for a favorable order. Despite the serious charges, no significant evidence was recovered from him during custody.

Special CBI Judge Mukesh Kumar, in considering the bail request, highlighted the duration of Tanwar's judicial custody and lack of incriminating material against him. The judge remarked that since no recovery had been made at Tanwar's instance, the conditions warranted a bail decision under certain assurances.

Anil Kumar Tanwar was released on a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 with one surety. His legal counsel contended that CBI's allegations were unfounded and highlighted Tanwar's health issues. The court noted that the investigation had not produced new evidence justifying continued detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

