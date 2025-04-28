Rouse Avenue Court Grants Bail to CBI Prosecutor in Corruption Case

In a significant development at the Rouse Avenue court on Monday, a CBI public prosecutor was granted regular bail amid corruption allegations. The prosecutor, Anil Kumar Tanwar, allegedly demanded a Rs 35 lakh bribe for a favorable order. Despite the serious charges, no significant evidence was recovered from him during custody.

Special CBI Judge Mukesh Kumar, in considering the bail request, highlighted the duration of Tanwar's judicial custody and lack of incriminating material against him. The judge remarked that since no recovery had been made at Tanwar's instance, the conditions warranted a bail decision under certain assurances.

Anil Kumar Tanwar was released on a personal bond of Rs 1,00,000 with one surety. His legal counsel contended that CBI's allegations were unfounded and highlighted Tanwar's health issues. The court noted that the investigation had not produced new evidence justifying continued detention.

