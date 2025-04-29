Bolivia's Minimum Wage Hike: Boosting Purchasing Power
Bolivia's government has announced a 10% increase in the national minimum wage following an agreement with the largest union. This measure, aligning with the previous year's inflation rate, aims to safeguard the population's purchasing power, as stated by President Luis Arce during a press conference.
