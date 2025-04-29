Left Menu

Midnight Blasts Rock Kyiv: Air Raid Alerts Sounded

A series of explosions shook Kyiv shortly after midnight, following the Ukrainian air force's issuance of air raid alerts. The incident was witnessed and reported by a Reuters correspondent, highlighting the ongoing tension in the region.

Updated: 29-04-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 03:29 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In the early hours of Tuesday, the city of Kyiv was startled by a series of explosions. The blasts were heard just after midnight, creating a sense of alarm among the residents.

The air raid alerts were issued by Ukraine's air force for the capital, indicating a significant threat and forcing citizens to remain vigilant. The situation was promptly reported by a Reuters witness who was on the scene.

This incident underscores the persistent volatility and conflict that continues to affect Ukraine's capital, reminding residents and the international community of the ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

