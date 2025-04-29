Midnight Blasts Rock Kyiv: Air Raid Alerts Sounded

In the early hours of Tuesday, the city of Kyiv was startled by a series of explosions. The blasts were heard just after midnight, creating a sense of alarm among the residents.

The air raid alerts were issued by Ukraine's air force for the capital, indicating a significant threat and forcing citizens to remain vigilant. The situation was promptly reported by a Reuters witness who was on the scene.

This incident underscores the persistent volatility and conflict that continues to affect Ukraine's capital, reminding residents and the international community of the ongoing tensions in the region.

