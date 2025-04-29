Left Menu

Congress Leaders Clash Over Pahalgam Attack Commentary

A dispute between Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Udit Raj has escalated following Tharoor's defense of the central government after the Pahalgam terror attack. Udit Raj questioned Tharoor's political allegiance, insinuating fears of government investigations, while Tharoor maintained he speaks only for himself, not the BJP.

  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, political tensions have flared within the Congress party. Leaders Shashi Tharoor and Udit Raj exchanged sharp comments when Tharoor defended the central government, asserting that no nation can have an entirely foolproof intelligence system.

Udit Raj questioned Tharoor's motivations and political loyalty, speculating about Tharoor's alleged fear of government agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax. Raj challenged Tharoor's seemingly frequent defense of Prime Minister Modi and criticized Tharoor's praises of Modi's diplomatic meeting with Donald Trump.

Responding to Raj's criticisms, Tharoor clarified that he is not any political party's spokesperson, including the BJP, and insisted he speaks solely for himself. Tharoor emphasized the importance of addressing crises efficiently before demanding governmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

