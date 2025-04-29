Love in Livestream: China's Cyber Matchmakers Revolutionize Dating

Steve Chen, a 25-year-old Chinese resident, had never experienced love until last spring when he met his first girlfriend, not through traditional means, but via a livestreamed video chat. Feeling frustrated with conventional dating approaches, Chen turned to a growing trend in China involving cyber matchmaking.

The rising number of singles in China, about 240 million by 2023, has urged the government to encourage family formation amidst concerns of a declining birthrate. In response, cyber matchmakers like Tian Xin are becoming a novel avenue for singles such as Chen to find love in more interpersonal settings.

Tian Xin, well-known for her matchmaking livestreams on Xiaohongshu, interacts with viewers, helping candidates like Chen break the ice and find partners. As workloads overwhelm many young Chinese people, this digital dating scene offers a compelling alternative for those seeking genuine connections.

