Coastal Farmers in Bangladesh Combat Soil Salinity

Bangladeshi farmers face increased soil salinity due to climate change and shrimp farming, impacting crop growth. With support from NGOs and the government, farmers like Rita Bashar learn to adapt by using salt-tolerant seeds and innovative irrigation. Programs aim to sustain agriculture and prevent coastal migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Along the coast of Bangladesh, soil salinity is increasingly hindering agricultural productivity, primarily during the dry season. The intrusion of saltwater, exacerbated by climate change, storms, and shrimp farming, has left many farms unviable outside the rainy months.

Yet, support from the government and NGOs is making a difference for farmers like Rita Bashar. She now utilizes salt-tolerant seeds and innovative farming methods to maintain her livelihood in Rampal. These initiatives have led to a 270% increase in land productivity since 2016, although not independently verified.

However, challenges remain significant. Variability in rainfall and persistent freshwater shortages threaten these gains. Moreover, shrimp farming continues to contribute to salinization, posing a continuous challenge. Despite this, efforts continue to help coastal communities remain viable through improving farming techniques and potential new income sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

