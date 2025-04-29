Left Menu

Opposition Calls for Unity in Response to Pahalgam Attack

Opposition leaders demand a special Parliament session following the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Both Congress and Democratic Progressive Azad Party emphasize unity against terrorism, while JD(U) supports NDA's decision. Protests erupted, denouncing terrorism, but received limited media coverage, missing an opportunity to send a strong message to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:30 IST
Opposition Calls for Unity in Response to Pahalgam Attack
Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad has emphasized the opposition's right to demand a special session of Parliament. He noted the unanimous call for unity among political parties in responding to the incident.

Azad highlighted the significant public protests against terrorism, marking a departure as people independently took to the streets for the first time without political prompting. He pointed out that this reflects a growing anti-terror sentiment among Kashmiri Muslims, lamenting the lack of extensive media coverage.

Amid the opposition's calls for a special session, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad expressed support for the NDA's collective stance. Additionally, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have addressed letters to Prime Minister Modi, urging a unified, governmental response to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025