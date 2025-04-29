Opposition Calls for Unity in Response to Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad has emphasized the opposition's right to demand a special session of Parliament. He noted the unanimous call for unity among political parties in responding to the incident.

Azad highlighted the significant public protests against terrorism, marking a departure as people independently took to the streets for the first time without political prompting. He pointed out that this reflects a growing anti-terror sentiment among Kashmiri Muslims, lamenting the lack of extensive media coverage.

Amid the opposition's calls for a special session, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad expressed support for the NDA's collective stance. Additionally, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have addressed letters to Prime Minister Modi, urging a unified, governmental response to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)