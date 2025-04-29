Spain and Portugal: Recovery After Historic Power Blackout

Spain and Portugal have restored electricity after the largest blackout in their history, with authorities under pressure to explain the cause and future preventive steps.

The incident, which affected public transport and schools, has reignited debates over Spain's reliance on renewable energy. The blackout's economic impact is estimated between 2.25 billion euros and 4.5 billion euros due to infrastructure complacency.

While Spanish Grid operator REE ruled out cyber attacks, they continue to investigate the power loss from solar plants that led to interconnection breakdowns. Efforts to increase French interconnections are planned for stability improvements.

