Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Advocating Railway Strength and National Unity

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, arrived at the Rail Coach Factory in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, holding discussions with key officials. The congress party posted on platform X, citing that Gandhi called the railways the nation's 'lifeline', vital for ensuring passenger safety and convenience.

During his visit, Gandhi also chaired a 'Disha' meeting at the Bachat Bhavan in Collectorate. He inaugurated a 2 MW Atom Solar Roof Plant and an Atom Electric Charging Station at Visaka Industries Limited. Additionally, he unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, marking his second visit to his constituency this year after a February trip focused on education and employment.

Furthermore, in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a special parliamentary session for a unified stand against terrorism. Gandhi highlighted the urgency of a collective response to national security threats following the April 22 incident.

