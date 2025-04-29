Spiritual Journey: Char Dham Yatra 2025 Begins with Ceremonial Dholis and Devoted Pilgrims

The spiritually significant Char Dham Yatra 2025 has begun with enthusiasm, marking the departure of the palanquin carrying Goddess Ganga from Mukhaba village to Gangotri Dham. Accompanied by traditional drums and thousands of devotees, the event symbolizes the formal reopening of this revered temple during the sacred Akshaya Tritiya.

The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples are slated to open on April 30, with Kedarnath following on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4. Devotees from across the nation are gearing up for this pilgrimage, an integral part of Hindu spiritual tradition.

Preparations are in full swing, with Kedarnath Dham ready to welcome worshippers. The Panchmukhi idol was sent to the shrine with traditional rituals, while CM Pushkar Singh Dhami assured comprehensive arrangements, including secured accommodations and facilities, are complete for a smooth Yatra.

