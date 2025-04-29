Punjab's Ban on Hybrid Paddy Seeds: A Threat to Farmers' Livelihoods

The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) is raising alarms over the Punjab government's ban on hybrid paddy seeds. This move, FSII warns, could cost farmers significantly as the crucial kharif sowing season approaches.

FSII Chairman Ajai Rana highlighted the dire financial implications, indicating potential income loss ranging from Rs 8,000-10,000 per acre due to the April 7 ban. This decision, he argues, equates to writing off a full month of earnings for small-scale farmers.

Punjab imposed the ban due to concerns over groundwater depletion and subpar milling recovery from hybrid rice. However, FSII disputes these claims, pointing out the higher yield, water conservation, and stubble burning reduction offered by hybrid varieties. The group has initiated legal action and seeks government intervention, citing the Seed Act and Seed Control Order to argue against the prohibition of centrally approved seeds.

