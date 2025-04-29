Left Menu

Punjab's Ban on Hybrid Paddy Seeds: A Threat to Farmers' Livelihoods

The Federation of Seed Industry of India has appealed for intervention against Punjab's ban on hybrid paddy seeds, warning of income losses for farmers. FSII disputes the state's rationale, citing hybrid seeds' benefits. Legal challenges and concerns over farmers’ incomes and investments are mounting as the sowing season nears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:13 IST
Punjab's Ban on Hybrid Paddy Seeds: A Threat to Farmers' Livelihoods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) is raising alarms over the Punjab government's ban on hybrid paddy seeds. This move, FSII warns, could cost farmers significantly as the crucial kharif sowing season approaches.

FSII Chairman Ajai Rana highlighted the dire financial implications, indicating potential income loss ranging from Rs 8,000-10,000 per acre due to the April 7 ban. This decision, he argues, equates to writing off a full month of earnings for small-scale farmers.

Punjab imposed the ban due to concerns over groundwater depletion and subpar milling recovery from hybrid rice. However, FSII disputes these claims, pointing out the higher yield, water conservation, and stubble burning reduction offered by hybrid varieties. The group has initiated legal action and seeks government intervention, citing the Seed Act and Seed Control Order to argue against the prohibition of centrally approved seeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025