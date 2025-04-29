Left Menu

MERC Greenlights Tata Power and Dhariwal Infrastructure's Strategic Power Agreement

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has approved a power purchase agreement between Tata Power and Dhariwal Infrastructure. This agreement involves the procurement of 75 MW of power on a medium-term basis through a competitive bidding process, as outlined in the Letter of Award.

The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has officially sanctioned a power purchase agreement between Tata Power and Dhariwal Infrastructure. The decision was disclosed in a regulatory filing made public on Tuesday.

Dhariwal Infrastructure operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Limited, reflecting the strategic partnerships within the Indian energy sector.

The agreement, approved by MERC, outlines the acquisition of 75 MW of electricity on a medium-term basis, achieved through a competitive bidding process. This arrangement aligns with the objectives set forth in the Letter of Award, marking a significant development for both companies involved.

