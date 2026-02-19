Left Menu

US Eases Sanctions on Venezuela’s Energy Sector

The United States has eased sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector, allowing Maurel & Prom to join firms like Chevron, Shell, and Repsol in expanding operations there. The Treasury Department issued a general license to this effect, benefiting the state oil company PDVSA and its partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2026 03:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 03:55 IST
US Eases Sanctions on Venezuela’s Energy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States took a significant step on Wednesday by further easing sanctions on Venezuela's energy sector. This move clears the way for Maurel & Prom to join a list of companies authorized to widen their oil and gas activities in the OPEC member nation.

The Treasury Department announced this development by issuing a general license that includes Maurel & Prom. This aligns with the authorization previously granted to Chevron, Shell, Repsol, and other partners of Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA.

This policy shift is anticipated to bolster operational collaborations, potentially revitalizing Venezuela's energy production and economy as it seeks to strengthen its ties with global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

 Global
2
Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

 United States
3
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
4
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026