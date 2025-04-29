NTPC Green Energy Plans Massive Bond Raise

In a significant financial move, NTPC Green Energy Ltd has announced its intention to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through bonds.

The company's board meeting on April 29, 2025, approved this initiative for the 2025-26 financial year, permitting the issuance of both secured and unsecured bonds.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of the renowned NTPC Ltd, aims to issue the bonds in one or more tranches, highlighting its strategic growth plans in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)