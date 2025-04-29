Bajaj Finserv's Profit Surge: A Strategic Triumph in Finance

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) demonstrated robust financial performance in the fourth quarter ending March 2025, announcing a consolidated net profit climb of 14% to Rs 2,417 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 2,119 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The financial services giant, part of the Bajaj group, reported a rise in total consolidated income to Rs 35,596 crore in contrast to Rs 32,042 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This growth reflects the company's resilience and strategic management in the competitive finance sector.

Moreover, the company declared a proposed dividend of Re 1 per share, conditional on shareholder approval in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This dividend plan aligns with the company's solid annual performance, which saw a 9% profit increase to Rs 8,872 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)