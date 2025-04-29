Left Menu

Bajaj Finserv's Profit Surge: A Strategic Triumph in Finance

Bajaj Finserv Ltd reported a 14% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 2,417 crore for Q4 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,119 crore the previous year. Total consolidated income also saw a rise to Rs 35,596 crore. A Re 1 per share dividend is proposed for shareholder approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:03 IST
Bajaj Finserv's Profit Surge: A Strategic Triumph in Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) demonstrated robust financial performance in the fourth quarter ending March 2025, announcing a consolidated net profit climb of 14% to Rs 2,417 crore. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 2,119 crore recorded during the same period last year.

The financial services giant, part of the Bajaj group, reported a rise in total consolidated income to Rs 35,596 crore in contrast to Rs 32,042 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. This growth reflects the company's resilience and strategic management in the competitive finance sector.

Moreover, the company declared a proposed dividend of Re 1 per share, conditional on shareholder approval in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. This dividend plan aligns with the company's solid annual performance, which saw a 9% profit increase to Rs 8,872 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025