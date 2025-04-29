GM Navigates Trade Turbulence Amid Strong Quarterly Gains

In a strategic pivot, General Motors (GM) has withdrawn its yearly financial forecast, citing the unpredictable ramifications of President Trump's global trade policies. Even as GM posted strong quarterly earnings, the automaker's decision underscores the volatile nature of current trade conditions.

Despite upbeat revenue figures, GM's stock fell by nearly 2.5%, reflecting market concerns over possible cost hikes from looming automotive tariffs. The company is holding off on share repurchases, seeking clarity on economic circumstances that remain murky due to the shifting tariff landscape.

Analysts commend GM's cautious stance. Notably, GM's revenues surged by 2.3% to $44 billion, buoyed by preemptive consumer buying amid tariff fears. The automotive giant remains resilient, but with stakeholders on edge, it seeks tactical measures to alleviate potential tariff pressures.

