Ahmedabad Campaign Targets Illicit Activities at Chandola Lake

The Ahmedabad Police and Municipal Corporation initiated a massive campaign on Tuesday to eliminate illegal activities around Chandola Lake in Gujarat. This operation aims to address and curtail any anti-national and illegal activities in the region surrounding the lake and other crucial natural resources.

Authorities have focused on dismantling networks linked to terrorism, drug cartels, and illegal residency, especially following the detention of four terrorists connected to al-Qaeda. This move, showing the government's unyielding stance against any anti-national activities, seeks to prevent future infiltration and misuse of resources.

In an ongoing investigation, the Gujarat ATS recently apprehended members of al-Qaeda from the Indian subcontinent under the UAPA. This follows arrests linked to illegal document creation and money laundering involving Bangladeshi nationals. The operation has highlighted illegal residency issues and exposed a prostitution network, demonstrating a broader crackdown on organized crime in Ahmedabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)