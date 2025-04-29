Haryana's Commitment to Sikh Legacy Under CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday reiterated the state's commitment to promote the teachings of Sikh Gurus and preserve the legacy of the Sikh community. Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Saini highlighted the government's focus on the community's welfare and cultural preservation.

Saini addressed the Sikh community at his residence, affirming the state's active role in disseminating Sikh teachings and safeguarding Sikh history. He praised the leadership of PM Modi, noting India's rapid development and Haryana's parallel progress. He urged collective efforts to sustain this pace of advancement.

The Chief Minister underscored the support both the Central and Haryana governments offer to farmers, citing MSP procurement for crops and substantial compensation for losses. Additionally, significant projects like naming a medical college after Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and plans for a Sikh Museum aim to honor and preserve Sikh heritage.

