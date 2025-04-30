Key Appointments: Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Sujata Chaturvedi Take Up Prestigious Roles

Left Menu

Retired IAS officer Alkesh Kumar Sharma joins the Public Enterprises Selection Board, while Sujata Chaturvedi becomes a member of the Union Public Service Commission. Announced by the Ministry of Personnel, these appointments follow constitutional and regulatory guidelines, marking significant developments in India's administrative landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Retired Indian Administrative Service officer Alkesh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as a member of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), according to a press release from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. Effective from April 17, 2025, Sharma will serve a term of three years or until he reaches 65, whichever comes first.

Sujata Chaturvedi has taken up the role of member at the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), as per Article 316(1) of the Indian Constitution. Her term will be governed by the provisions of Article 316(2) and the UPSC (Members) Regulations, 1969, as amended over time.

These appointments were confirmed by Deputy Secretary D S Nagalakshmi and Deputy Secretary (PP-II), reflecting adherence to due process in high-profile government position assignments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

