Mother Dairy's Milk Price Hike Sparks Public Concern

In a move that has stirred the consumer market, Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in liquid milk prices, igniting concern among ordinary citizens. Many consumers called upon the government to intervene, voicing concerns about the impacts of this price adjustment on daily household expenses.

The adjustment, effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, is set to take effect from April 30, 2025. While the increase may seem modest to some, it presents a financial challenge for the average consumer, highlighting the stark divide in how such hikes affect different socioeconomic groups.

Mother Dairy attributed the price rise to soaring procurement costs, exacerbated by recent weather conditions. A spokesperson for Mother Dairy indicated that unprecedented heatwaves have pushed procurement prices up by Rs 4-5 per litre, necessitating the retail price adjustment to ensure sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)