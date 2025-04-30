Left Menu

Mother Dairy's Milk Price Hike Sparks Public Concern

Mother Dairy has increased liquid milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, causing distress among consumers. The rise, effective from April 30, 2025, impacts Delhi-NCR, UP, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. The price change, driven by higher procurement costs due to heatwaves, has led to public appeals to the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:57 IST
Mother Dairy's Milk Price Hike Sparks Public Concern
A consumer of Mother Dairy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has stirred the consumer market, Mother Dairy announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in liquid milk prices, igniting concern among ordinary citizens. Many consumers called upon the government to intervene, voicing concerns about the impacts of this price adjustment on daily household expenses.

The adjustment, effective in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand, is set to take effect from April 30, 2025. While the increase may seem modest to some, it presents a financial challenge for the average consumer, highlighting the stark divide in how such hikes affect different socioeconomic groups.

Mother Dairy attributed the price rise to soaring procurement costs, exacerbated by recent weather conditions. A spokesperson for Mother Dairy indicated that unprecedented heatwaves have pushed procurement prices up by Rs 4-5 per litre, necessitating the retail price adjustment to ensure sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025