Celebrating Akshaya Tritiya: A Festival of Prosperity and New Beginnings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, expressing hopes for widespread prosperity, success, and happiness. In a message disseminated via the social media platform X, Modi stated, "Infinite good wishes to all on Akshaya Tritiya. May this sacred festival, dedicated to humanity, usher in success, prosperity, and happiness, and strengthen our commitment to a developed India."

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, emphasizing its symbolism as a blend of nature and culture. He expressed, "Infinite best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, the festival symbolising the confluence of nature and culture. May this holy festival bring eternal virtue, good fortune, and prosperity in everyone's life." Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, remains a revered Hindu celebration across the nation. Occurring on the third lunar day of Vaisakha's bright half, it is deemed auspicious for new ventures, gold purchases, and charitable deeds.

In light of the festival, India's appetite for gold is anticipated to stay robust despite soaring prices, as consumers are drawn to the substantial returns reported over the past couple of years. Industry experts note that despite the price increase, the allure of the yellow metal remains, with a pivot towards lighter and studded jewelry choices.

Concurrently, on Akshaya Tritiya, the gates of the holy Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham are ceremonially opened to devotees. Numerous devotees have commenced their journey from Rishikesh, embarking on the revered Char Dham Yatra.

Jai, a devotee from Rishikesh, remarked, "We are very excited...the facilities are very good. Registration was done very smoothly, there is water, tea facilities, and there are also washroom facilities." Prashant, another devotee hailing from Gujarat, added, "We came here for registration, it was done easily...right now we are going to Kedarnath."

(With inputs from agencies.)