Left Menu

Celebrating Akshaya Tritiya: A Festival of Prosperity and New Beginnings

Akshaya Tritiya, a significant Hindu festival, is marked by well-wishes from leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah. Despite rising gold prices, demand remains high, with devotees embarking on the Char Dham Yatra. The festival symbolizes prosperity and cultural confluence, encouraging new ventures and charitable acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:58 IST
Celebrating Akshaya Tritiya: A Festival of Prosperity and New Beginnings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed his heartfelt greetings to the citizens on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, expressing hopes for widespread prosperity, success, and happiness. In a message disseminated via the social media platform X, Modi stated, "Infinite good wishes to all on Akshaya Tritiya. May this sacred festival, dedicated to humanity, usher in success, prosperity, and happiness, and strengthen our commitment to a developed India."

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, emphasizing its symbolism as a blend of nature and culture. He expressed, "Infinite best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya, the festival symbolising the confluence of nature and culture. May this holy festival bring eternal virtue, good fortune, and prosperity in everyone's life." Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej or Akti, remains a revered Hindu celebration across the nation. Occurring on the third lunar day of Vaisakha's bright half, it is deemed auspicious for new ventures, gold purchases, and charitable deeds.

In light of the festival, India's appetite for gold is anticipated to stay robust despite soaring prices, as consumers are drawn to the substantial returns reported over the past couple of years. Industry experts note that despite the price increase, the allure of the yellow metal remains, with a pivot towards lighter and studded jewelry choices.

Concurrently, on Akshaya Tritiya, the gates of the holy Yamunotri Dham and Gangotri Dham are ceremonially opened to devotees. Numerous devotees have commenced their journey from Rishikesh, embarking on the revered Char Dham Yatra.

Jai, a devotee from Rishikesh, remarked, "We are very excited...the facilities are very good. Registration was done very smoothly, there is water, tea facilities, and there are also washroom facilities." Prashant, another devotee hailing from Gujarat, added, "We came here for registration, it was done easily...right now we are going to Kedarnath."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025